Stream Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons’ Psychedelic Masterpiece ‘Message From The Other Side’

Damian Lazarus’ live project, under the name Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons, has been an evolutionary process. In 2014, we premiered the first piece of music to emerge from the at-the-time unknown project, a shamanistic tribal chant called “Lovers’ Eyes (Mohe Pi Ki Najariya).” Then, Lazarus gave us an interview explaining his vision, as well as dropping a remix. Of course, we had to check out the band’s long-awaited live show.

Now, nearly a year later, we’re bringing you a full stream of the album, Message From The Other Side, out on Crosstown Rebels. Having a shaman around to assist your listening session is highly recommended.

“I feel like all the planets have aligned to help me put this new project together, so in a way, there has been some kind of cosmic trajectory in the making of Message from the Other Side,” Lazarus tells THUMP. Much of the album was recorded in Mexico, and features musicians from Egypt, Pakistan and Nigeria, all helping lend their sounds to the LP’s global DNA.

Starting off with the track “House of Hidden Places,” a grumbling intro that could easily double as the soundtrack to a yogic chanting session, the album contains the diverse production tactics you’d come to expect from Lazarus. Some of the cuts are purely intended to work out your brain receptors, while inclusions like “Vermillion” are surefire ammo for ripping apart any peak-hour dancefloor.

“I hope that people will take the time to listen to the album from beginning to end. It sounds pretty lame but it really is something of a psychedelic ‘journey.’ There are so many interesting and exciting moments on the album, and often these moments are very subtle and requires deep concentration, or at least an hour of relaxation,” Lazarus advises.

So dim the lights and lock into one of the most immersive and mind-fucking albums of the year. Mushrooms not included.

