Stream Darkrypt’s ‘Delirious Excursion’ Into Old School Death Metal Perfection

Darkrypt is a hidden gem, one that I only stumbled upon when I started paying more attention to eclectic Indian extreme metal label Transcending Obscurity’s releases. The Mumbai quartet play the hell out of driving, meaty old school death metal, sprinkled with pinch harmonics and held down hard by a formidable rhythm section and Amey Bhole’s commanding growl. Their new full-length, Delirious Excursion, marks the band’s debut release, but sounds like the band sprang fully-formed into being, like Athena from Zeus’ forehead.

For an Indian release, there are quite a few international collaborators involved. Mega-prolific Swedish death don Rogga Johanssen makes an appearance on “Cryptic Illusions,” (as does Nitin Rajan of Primitiv) ​and the whole affair is dripping in bonafides— it was recorded by Greg Chandler at Priory Recording Studio, mastered by the legendary Dan Swano at Unisound Studios (which explains that pitch-perfect Asphyx vibe), and graced with album art from Turkka G. Rantanen (known for his work with Demilich, Adramelech, Demigod, and many more).​

With that kind of artillery behind it, the album already had a more than fighting chance to achieve excellence, but Delirious Excursion‘s true strength lies in Darkrypt’s diabolically catchy songwriting. Like the 90s death metal giants they so clearly revere, they go for the riff and the groove above all else, and I dare you to listen to this album without getting a song or two stuck in your head.

The album’s out now​ on Transcending Obscurity India, and we’re stoked to be streaming it in full below.

