Die Antwoord Have Released a New Mixtape, and They Want You to Enjoy It by Sparking a Fat Blunt

Die Antwoord told us they were going to unleash a mixtape today, and low and behold, they were not lying, because the mixtape has arrived (scroll down and hear for yourself). Made up of new tracks and old tracks that have been twisted into new shapes, Suck On This is like a late night crawl through all your favourite nightmares. And, as Ninja points out, it’s probably best to listen to at home with a fat juicy blunt.

“Our style is a little unusual, and we don’t really know what’s going on with anything because we from out of town, but we love learning and trying new shit out,” Ninja wrote in a statement to accompany the mixtape. “So anyway, about 2 months ago we found out that rappers in the USA usually drop a free mixtape for their fans before they drop their album. So we thought, “Hey we wanna do that!”

Videos by VICE

“So, we quickly popped out some fresh NEW tracks for our mixtape, and we also thought it would be really special to ask THE BLACK GOAT and GOD to remix some of our old shit. We thought it would be a fun discipline to remix our most popular shit and make the remixes better than the originals, which was a seemingly impossible task, but you know how we roll. So kick back, pop some shamps or crack a brew, spark a fat blunt, and SUCK ON THIS!”

Listen to the whole thing below: