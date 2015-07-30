Stream ‘Exis,’ the Debut EP From OVO’s Roy Wood$

In the past few weeks, Roy Wood$’ candidacy to be one of the next big names in Toronto’s hip-hop and R&B scene has taken a big leap. Just a few days ago, the Brampton native released the official versions of “Get You Good” and Drake featured “Drama,” and the two tracks have already gained nearly 2 million combined plays on Soundcloud. Now, the OVO cosigned singer/rapper has shared his highly anticipated debut EP Exis.

With OVO fest kicking off in only 2 days, we won’t be surprised if Wood$ is brought out as a special guest. Stream Exis through Apple Music here



