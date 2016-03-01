Stream Helena Hauff’s New Hour-Long Mix for Phormix

It’s no secret that we’re fans of Helena Hauff‘s dark and dirty acid techno experiments. Last year the German producer put out her debut album Discrete Desires through Actress’s Werkdiscs and Ninja Tune, which found her continuing to explore her EBM, industrial, acid house, and techno influences. She also recently launched her own label, Return To Disorder, which featured Leicester psych rock band Children Of Leir as the first release.

Her approach to DJing is similarly eclectic and aggressive, and you can get a taste of that on her new mix for Greece’s Phormix, which is also the 40th edition of the series. She effortlessly veers from classic industrial sounds to noisy, lo-fi techno, pushing against the limitations of dance music, while including tracks from Lory D, Umwelt, and more.

Tracklist

Lory D – Sickness

Datasmok – Untitled

Le Chocolat Noir – Just A Little Bit More

Blind Vision – D.D.F.

Die Form – Fear Of The Bloody Night (IBM Industrial Strength Dub)

An-i – Convo

Ultradyne – More Like You (MDK Therapy)

Cleaner Wave – Episode 7

Privacy – Query C

Umwelt – Destruction Liberatrice

Klankman – Draaikolk

Gesloten Cirkel – Zombiemachine Acid

Boneless One ‎- Untitled

Privacy – Apex Predator

Qnete ‎- Grey City Anthem

