Stream Les Gordon’s New EP ‘Abyss,’ Which Is Extremely Good Shit

Ah, existence. Futile, isn’t it? Here we are, showing you this cool new artist on a website that you’re reading on your computer—or, more likely, smart phone. If the battery dies on your device, you’ll no longer be able to read these words, just staring at a black mirror, a bit puzzled with what to do next without a notification informing your decision making. This is 2016, huh? Soon it’ll be 2017. Then it’ll be 2100 and we probably won’t exist anymore because of climate change, a Trump presidency, etc.

Anyway, the point is that life is fleeting and you should listen to good music while you still can. So here’s some of that. Les Gordon, if you’re not familiar, is a cool young French electronic producer who doesn’t sample anything and instead plays all of his instruments. His music sounds like that sweet spot between 4 AM and 6 AM on the weekend as you’re either a) walking home and contemplating life or b) going to the next party and contemplating life. His new EP is called Abyss and we’re premiering below. It’s a twisting, melodic project that feels stitched together with scotch tape.

Stream Abyss below. It’s out September 30 on Kitsuné.