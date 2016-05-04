Stream Lil Yachty Associate Burberry Perry’s Sunny, Wavy ‘Burberry Perry’ EP



Lil Yachty and Burberry Perry, photo by Daniel Brothers for Noisey

If you’ve been vibing to self-professed Atlanta bubblegum trapper Lil Yachty’s effervescent debut mixtape Lil Boat all spring like the rest of us, you’re in for a treat. Burberry Perry, producer of Lil Boat highlights like “1Night” and “I’m Sorry” and guest on “Wanna Be Us” (which he also produced), has just released a self-titled EP. The six-track outing is stacked with washed out synths and hooky, Auto Tuned singing on cuts like “Ride” and “Interlude.” The Perry and Yachty highlight “1500” closes the EP, but the track we’re gonna be yelling about all day is probably “Beautiful Day,” which flips the Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood theme song and features Yachty, Perry, Justine Skye, Jordyn Woods AND FUCKING KYLIE JENNER? WHAT? Stream Burberry Perry below. STAT.