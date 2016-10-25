Stream Marching Church’s Brooding New Record ‘Telling It Like It Is’

Last year, Iceage’s Elias Bender Rønnenfel delivered an LP called This World Is Not Enough under the moniker Marching Church. Now, he’s fleshed the solo project out into a full band—with fellow Iceage member Johan S. Weith joining alongside him—and will release a new album called Telling It Like It Is on October 28 (that’s Friday) via Sacred Bones.

But, lucky for you, our dear readers who enjoy brooding self-deprecating and tragic songwriting (hey fellow sad person, whazzzzzup!?!), we here at Noisey are big stinkin’ fans of the Danish band, so we’ve decided to stream the record in full ahead of its release. All you have to do is scroll down and click play.

Videos by VICE

The streaming of Telling It Like It Is follows the release of band’s video for “Heart of Life,” a rambling, bouncy track lined by Rønnenfel’s scratchy voice—which is a strong indicator of the rest of the album. It’s a record for meditating on whatever struggles you’re facing today, staring out the windows and watching the world go by, or… we don’t know, drinking cheap beer and kicking trash cans over. So enjoy this beautiful brisk Autumn day by remembering how pissed off you are about some shit that really pissed you off, and then marvel at how big the world is.

Telling It Like It Is ​is out October 28 via Sacred Bones. Stream it below.

​Catch Marching Church on Tour:​

Sat. Nov. 12 — Leipzig, DE @ Transcentury Update Festival

Sun. Nov. 13 — Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival

Mon. Nov. 14 — London, UK @ The Victoria

Tue. Nov. 15 — Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Wed. Nov. 16 — Paris, FR @ Espace B

Thu. Nov. 17 — Gent, BE @ Trefpunt

Fri. Nov. 18 — Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

Tue. Dec. 6 – Tokyo, JP @ Astro Hall

Fri. Jan. 13 — Seattle, WA @ The Sunset #

Sat. Jan. 14 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

Mon. Jan. 16 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Arlene Francis Center #

Tue. Jan. 17 —San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

Thu. Jan. 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echo #

Fri. Jan. 20 — San Diego, CA @ Hideout #

Sat. Jan. 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge #

Tue. Jan. 24 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk #

Wed. Jan. 25 — San Antonio, TX @ The Monterey #

Thu. Jan. 26 – McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura #

Sat. Jan. 28 — New Orleans, LA@ Siberia #

Sun. Jan. 29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #

Mon. Jan. 30 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man #

Tue. Jan. 31 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight #

Thu. Feb. 2 — Baltimore, MD @ Metro #

Fri. Feb. 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle #

Sat. Feb. 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale

# = with Bernardino Femminielli

This article originally appeared on Noisey France.​