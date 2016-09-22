Stream Neurosis’s New Album ‘Fires Within Fires’ a Day Before Its Release

They’re back. Neurosis—one of metal’s most iconic entities—has returned with their first new album since 2012’s Honor Found in Decay. The oft-imitated, never surpassed Oakland-turned-scattered collective is poised to release Fires Within Fires (the most Neurosis album title imaginable) via their own Neurot Records on September 23, and Noisey is beyond honored to be streaming it in its entirety below. You can pre-order it here.

What more can be said about Neurosis that hasn’t already been written, re-written, and re-written once again? They’re giants in a field obsessed with hugeness—hugeness of riff, of amplifier, of decibel, of ambition—and are a seemingly unbreakable sonic force. When Scott Kelly, Steve Von Till, Jason Roeder, Noah Landis, and Dave Edwardson come together (and especially when they do so under the steady hand of longstanding engineer Steve Albini) the result is the kind of tectonic earth magic that the word doom was invented to personify. Whatever it is they continue to seek, this latest offering is a massive step forward towards it.

Join them on the journey with Fires Within Fires.

11/07/2016 Koko – London, UK w/ Earth

11/08/2016 Koko – London, UK w/ Discharge, Subhumans

11/25/2016 Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR w/ Yob, Kowloon Walled City [all ages]

11/26/2016 Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR w/ Yob, Kowloon Walled City [21+]

12/17/2016 Regency Grand Ballroom – San Francisco, CA w/ Yob, Kowloon Walled City

12/18/2016 Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA @ The Power Of The Riff

12/19/2016 Neumos – Seattle, WA w/ Yob, Sumac [21+]

12/20/2016 Venue – Vancouver, BC w/ Yob, Sumac [19+]

