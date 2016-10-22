Stream of the Crop: 10 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 10/22

The NBA gets going again on Tuesday evening which is exciting, sure, but also cause for a little sadness. Iman Shumpert and Damian Lillard must now officially call themselves part-time rappers, dudes who jump on tracks in between games. Cleveland Cavalier and Kanye video man​ Shumpert has released two legitimate bangers over the summer, “His Story” and “Glory​,”proving himself to be a dexterous and witty lyricist with an ear for a solid beat. As for Lillard, long regarded as the NBA’s Best Rapper, he’s been working up to the release of The Letter O, his debut record, released yesterday. You can listen to that below. And you should. It’s exceptional.

Alongside Dame D.O.L.L.A’s debut, we’ve gathered together the most important releases this week.



Videos by VICE

Lady Gaga – Joanne

<br>

D.R.A.M. – Big Baby D.R.A.M.

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker



Weyes Blood – Front Row Seat To Earth

NxWorries – Yes Lawd!



American Football – American Football





Kevin Devine – Instigator

Dame D.O.L.L.A – The Letter O

Various Artists – Lazarus

Cakes da Killa – Hedonism

​Lead photo via Damian Lillard on Instagram.

​

​Follow Noisey on Twitter​​.