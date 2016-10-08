Stream of the Crop: 13 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 10/7

There’s something quite comforting about Green Day having such a big say in this week’s news cycle. In the year of our Lord two zero one six, with America seemingly teetering on the edge of oblivion, an inferiority complex-riddled sausage running for the highest office in the land, one month away from a hugely important general election, we have Revolution Radio and a conversation about pop-punk’s legacy to go along with it.
Try not to get to nostalgic for that righteous anti-Bush fury, the YouTube loops of George Carlin that might’ve pulled you through a decade back. If you want sharp, poetic anger, listen Kate Tempest’s new record; if you want a defiant statement of self, try Lizzo’s Coconut Oil. Both of those make it onto this week’s 13 most significant releases. You can listen to them all below.
Green Day – Revolution Radio
Phantogram – Three
Hiss Golden Messenger – Love Like a Levee
Springtime Carnivore – Midnight Room
Joyce Manor – Cody
Omar Rodriguez-Lopez – Cell Phone Bikini
Jones – New Skin
Shovels & Rope – Little Seeds
Seasick Steve – Keepin’ the Horse Between Me and the Ground
Lizzo – Coconut Oil
BROOKZILL! – Throwback to the Future
Balance and Composure – Light We Made
Kate Tempest – Let Them Eat Chaos
Lead photo via Green Day on Instagram.
