Stream of the Crop: 13 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 10/7

There’s something quite comforting about Green Day having such a big say in this week’s news cycle. In the year of our Lord two zero one six, with America seemingly teetering on the edge of oblivion, an inferiority complex-riddled sausage running for the highest office in the land, one month away from a hugely important general election, we have Revolution Radio and a conversation about pop-punk’s legacy to go along with it.

Try not to get to nostalgic for that righteous anti-Bush fury, the YouTube loops of George Carlin that might’ve pulled you through a decade back. If you want sharp, poetic anger, listen Kate Tempest’s new record; if you want a defiant statement of self, try Lizzo’s Coconut Oil. Both of those make it onto this week’s 13 most significant releases. You can listen to them all below.



Green Day – Revolution Radio





Phantogram – Three

Hiss Golden Messenger – Love Like a Levee

Springtime Carnivore – Midnight Room



Joyce Manor – Cody

Omar Rodriguez-Lopez – Cell Phone Bikini

Jones – New Skin

Shovels & Rope – Little Seeds



Seasick Steve – Keepin’ the Horse Between Me and the Ground

Lizzo – Coconut Oil

BROOKZILL! – Throwback to the Future

Balance and Composure – Light We Made

Kate Tempest – Let Them Eat Chaos

