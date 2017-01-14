Stream of the Crop: 5 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 1/14

Simon Green’s sixth studio album as Bonobo, Migration, came out yesterday. It’s richly minimal, widescreen music, all rustling beats and animated pianos. It creates its own world so purely and effortlessly that it’s tempting to fall right in which, with a grotesque sideshow taking over the country this week, maybe isn’t so bad. If there’s a pang of guilt to be felt for drifting away from this reality, we can deal with that after an hour of carefully-sampled bliss.

Listen to Migration and this week’s four other essential records below.



Videos by VICE

The xx – I See You

Bonobo – Migration

PnB Rock – GTTM: Goin Thru The Motions

Wiley – Godfather

The Flaming Lips – Oczy Mlody



Follow Noisey on Twitter.

