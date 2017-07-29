Stream of the Crop: 5 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 7/28

Arcade Fire: Everything Now

Everything Now features two songs with underscores in their titles. One of them is the album’s opening track, “Everything_Now (Continued),” which you may notice is incongruous, because “(Continued)” is usually a parenthetical signifier of a continuation, rather than an introduction. You may be further confused by the album’s closing track, “Everything Now (continued),” which has a very similar title to the first song on the album, but is not quite the same, because, you may notice, there is no underscore between “Everything” and “Now” (though the “(continued)” remains intact). The other song with an underscore is called “Infinite_Content,” which comes directly after the song called “Infinite Content.”

—Alex Robert Ross, You Can Now Listen to Arcade Fire’s ‘Everything Now’ on, Like, the Internet and Stuff

Vic Mensa: The Autobiography





Vic Mensa has been prepping fans for the release of his debut album The Autobiography all summer. That started last month when he dropped surprise EP The Manuscript to get listeners locked in. The album is executive produced by Chicago legend NO I.D., who fully produced JAY-Z’s 4:44. There’s a host of features as well, including Ty Dolla $ign, Weezer, Chief Keef, Pusha T, and more.

—Lawrence Burney, Vic Mensa’s Debut Album ‘The Autobiography’ Is Here

Amine: Good For You

Manchester Orchestra: A Black Mile to the Surface

Passion Pit: Tremendous Sea of Love

