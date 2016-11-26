Stream of the Crop: 6 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 11/26

Some artists may have missed a trick this week. With the exception of The Weeknd, whose third studio album Starboy finally dropped yesterday, and Gucci Mane, who releases new projects so regularly that we’re all a little worried about his health, Thanksgiving pretty much slowed to a crawl in terms of releases.

Odd choice, given that there’s a whole lot of us stuck at airports, sitting on Greyhounds, and crawling back through traffic from childhood homes and family gatherings this weekend. Plenty of time to engage with something new. With that in mind, scroll down and find the new Gillian Welch demos album, it’s as pretty as anything she and David Rawlings have ever done. And if you’ve just come back from the South and find the sound of bluegrass strings a little much right now, try Detroit producer/DJ Jay Daniel’s Broken Knowz, a smart, syncopated work of fresh minimalism.

The Weeknd – Starboy

YG – Red Friday

Gucci Mane & Lil Uzi Vert – 1017 vs. The World

Gillian Welch – Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg

Jay Daniel – Broken Knowz

Various Artists – Polyvinyl Plays Polyvinyl



