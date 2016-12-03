Stream of the Crop: 7 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 12/3

Childish Gambino can now do whatever he wants. That’s a reward for years of hard work, four hours sleep every night, all the things your father told you were the keys to success but you never followed through on because video games are fun. He’s not just a young polymath with an eye on rap anymore, he’s a soul junkie with a Prince obsession. Awaken, My Love! is a rich, sensual piece of neo-funk, a giant leap forward for a man who now seems incapable of small artistic steps. Listen to it below, along with this week’s six other essential albums.



Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!



The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome



John Legend – Darkness and Light



Peter Doherty – Hamburg Demonstrations



Smoke DZA & Pete Rock – Don’t Smoke Rock



Telefon Tel Aviv – Farenheit Fair Enough



Damien Jurado & Richard Swift – Other People’s Songs Vol. 1

