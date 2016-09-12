Stream of the Crop: 7 New Albums for Heavy Rotation



With the summer over and the fall officially upon us, there’s the feeling that there have been fewer outright hits in the last couple weeks. Nobody’s making that play for a summer jam, the type of track you’re going to hear for an entire season. Which isn’t to say that this fall won’t keep up the absurd consistency of 2016 already. New albums from Nick Cave and M.I.A dropped this week; the former is a heartbreaking, stark work from one of our dearest artists, the latter is likely the final chapter in the career of a unique iconoclast. We remain spoiled.

We’ve gathered this week’s most significant releases together below to prove that point.

M.I.A – AIM

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree

Drugdealer – The End of Comedy

clipping. – Splendor & Misery

Whiskey Myers – Mud

Eric Bellinger – Eric B for President: Term 1

Wilco – Schmilco

Frank Ocean – Blond

(Obviously released in August, the album is now available to stream on Spotify having been an Apple Exclusive.)

