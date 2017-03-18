Stream of the Crop: 7 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 3/18

Depeche Mode Spirit

The first single from Spirit is called “Where’s The Revolution?” It’s a typically ominous song that’s more of a challenge to overturn the established order than a rhetorical question. While the majority of the record’s songs were written before Trump assumed office, it’s a record that takes a stand against what’s happening in the USA—where both Gore and Gahan have lived, in New York and Santa Barbara respectively, for years—as well as England, where Fletch resides, and the rest of the world. It is, frankly, an incredibly important album, and one that a band of Depeche Mode’s stature needed to make. “Interestingly enough,” says Fletch, “the songs were written a couple of years ago, so it’s not as if Trump was elected and we scribbled something down.”

Mischa Pearlman, The Noisey Guide to Depeche Mode

Videos by VICE

Pitbull Climate Change

Margot, 80, Key West resident: Go home.

Ryan Pfeffer, We Spoke to the Fans of the Pitbull Cruise Before They Sailed Away with Mr. Worldwide

Spoon Hot Thoughts

ANOHNI Paradise

Real Estate In Mind

Rick Ross Rather You Than Me



Sorority Noise You’re Not As ______ As You Think



Follow Noisey on Twitter.

