Stream of the Crop: 8 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 1/28

For the first time in 2017, a rash of highly-anticipated albums from major artists appear in this week’s Stream of the Crop. If you haven’t listened to Culture a dozen times already, either by design or by osmosis, here’s your chance to catch up. And if you want to get drunk at noon and set fireworks off in daylight, Japandroids have you covered.

Migos – Culture

Japandroids – Near to the Wild Heart of Life



Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound



Priests – Nothing Feels Natural



Kehlani – SweetSexySavage



Allison Crutchfield – Tourist In This Town

Ty Segall – Ty Segall



Julie Byrne – Not Even Happiness



