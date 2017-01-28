Stream of the Crop: 8 New Albums for Heavy Rotation 1/28

For the first time in 2017, a rash of highly-anticipated albums from major artists appear in this week’s Stream of the Crop. If you haven’t listened to Culture a dozen times already, either by design or by osmosis, here’s your chance to catch up. And if you want to get drunk at noon and set fireworks off in daylight, Japandroids have you covered.
Migos – Culture
Japandroids – Near to the Wild Heart of Life
Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound
Priests – Nothing Feels Natural
Kehlani – SweetSexySavage
Allison Crutchfield – Tourist In This Town
Ty Segall – Ty Segall
Julie Byrne – Not Even Happiness
