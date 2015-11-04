Stream Tale of Us’ Trippy Rework of Kiasmos’ Techno-Heavy “Swept”

In anticipation for their upcoming North Star/Silent Space EP (slated for a November 6 release on R&S Records), Berlin-based techno duo Tale Of Us drop a hypnotic remix of “Swept,” the title track from Kiasmos’ upcoming EP of the same name. An composer-producer duo comprised of Ólafur Arnalds and Janus Rasmussen, Kiasmos explore experimental sounds by combining minimal piano composition with a heavy, electronic bass. Swept follows-up their Looped EP, which got remixes from Dauwd and Lubomyr Melynk.In the “Swept” remix, the duo of Matteo Milleri and Carmine Conte take us through a rollercoaster of rich electronic sounds, swinging wildly from dark, jarring techno to ambient, textured house.
Kiasmos new EP Swept is slated for a November 20 release via Erased Tapes. Preorder it on Erased Tapes or via iTunes.
Kiasmos Tour Dates:
12/03 Buenos Aires – Sónar Buenos Aires
12/05 Santiago SonarSound – Santiago de Chile
12/07 Bogota – Sónar Bogotá
12/08 Los Angeles – Echoplex
12/09 San Francisco – Mezzanine
12/10 Portland – Holocene
12/11 Seattle – Lo Fi
12/12 Vancouver – Biltmore Cabaret