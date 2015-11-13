Stream Ten Stunning Remixes from Scuba’s ‘Claustrophobia’ Album

When Scuba’s Claustrophobia dropped back in April we couldn’t get enough of it’s dark, gritty, gloomy take on jet black techno, and we’re still bumping it now. It was one of those albums that lives inside the listener, twisting, turning, a chiaroscuro portrait of an artist in flux. In short: it’s fucking great.

Imagine our excitement, then, when we found out that a tonne of our favourite producers were going to rework the entire thing. Audion! Tuff City Kids! Radio Slave! Loads more!

The result was this stunning LP that takes in everything from airy ambient house to demonic 5am churners. We’re super stoked to be bringing it to you exclusively here on THUMP.



Claustrophobia Remixes is out now on Hotflush

Follow Scuba on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter