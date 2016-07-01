Stream The Avalanches’ New Record ‘Wildflower’ in All its Summery Beauty

It’s nothing short of amazing that The Avalanches have returned with a follow up to their 2000 debut, the ubiquitous Since I Left You. I mean, what were you doing sixteen years ago? Studying for your first grade spelling test? Being pissed off that Bush was elected president? As the years passed, the expectation of a new record or reunion from the Australian electronic collective dwindled to near nothing, but here we are today, with a whole record in full. It’s been a good lead up, with samples of what was to come with tracks like “Frankie Sinatra.” So leave work a little early, find a nice field of grass to lie in, and take in their new album, Wildflower, in full.