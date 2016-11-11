Stream The Final Album From A Tribe Called Quest

After its announcement​ late last month, A Tribe Called Quest’s sixth album has been one of the most hotly anticipated items on November’s musical calendar. And it is now here for you to love, honour and cherish forever, because it’s probably the last new music you’ll be getting from them.



The legendary New York group have pulled out every conceivable stop for their swan song, on which all four members, including Phife Dawg who died earlier this year, appear. And with features from a roster of hip-hop’s best and brightest – including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, Anderson .Paak, Talib Kweli – across 16 tracks, it’s a fitting farewell to the hip-hop pioneers.



You can stream We got it from Here, Thank You 4 Your service below.







(Lead image via YouTube​)