Stream the First Track off Roman Flügel’s New Double EP for Hypercolour



New music from German house and techno figure Roman Flügel is always something to get jazzed about. After two extremely well received solo albums, Fatty Folders, and his 2014 LP Happiness Is Happening (both released on Hamburg label Dial), Roman has maintained a strong presence continuing into 2015.

First there was the release of his Sliced Africa EP, also on Dial, and just today he’s shared news of a double EP to be released on English imprint Hypercolour, entitled Monday Brain. His first release on the acclaimed label comes in the form of six tracks spread out via two vinyl discs. The lead track, “Teenage Engineering”, is streaming in full on Hypercolour’s Bandcamp page.

Monday Brain drops October 23 on Hypercolour.