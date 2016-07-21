Stream the New Descendents Album, ‘Hypercaffium Spazzinate’ Now



Before Descendents announced the release of Hypercaffium Spazzinate back in June, their first record since 2004’s Cool to Be You, the whole thing seemed improbable. There had been few hints that the band would return, no signals that new music or even festival appearances were imminent. All of a sudden there was news of a brand new full-length with the original line-up of Milo Aukerman, Bill Stevenson, Stephen Egerton, and Karl Alvarez, and a new single to go along with it. “Victim of Me” ruled, too, a riotous continuation of everything the band had built since Milo Goes to College.

A few weeks on from that, we now have the full album. It’s real, it exists, you can stream it, and it just about fits 16 songs into 30 minutes, so you know it’s real. Go listen to it at NPR immediately.

