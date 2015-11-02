Stream the New EP from UK Techno Stalwart Ben Sims’ House-Focused Ron Bacardi Alias

You probably know the UK’s Ben Sims as a guy who drops some ferocious techno all over the world, but, like any good DJ, that’s not all he has in his bag of tricks. Rebooting his house-focused Ron Bacardi alias for the first time since May of this year, the artist is back with a quality new original EP on Bass Culture Records, the acclaimed imprint run by Parisian DJ and producer D’julz.



Read More: Ben Sims Doesn’t Trust DJs Who Can’t Dance

Videos by VICE

Titled simply Ben Sims pres Ron Bacardi, the three-track release is all about the 4×4, setting the listener off on a fast-paced dancefloor journey through some grumbly tribal-tech, before moving into “First Effort,” a vivacious funk headbanger, and finally “The Money,” which brings you into a disco realm of pulsating guitar-licks and rapid drum work.



As Sims has cut his teeth for years as a techno pusher, his new EP still revolves around an overly hypnotic nature. Nevertheless, as his DJ gigs under his Ron Bacardi guise have represented, and as any production alias strives to present, his work under the alias offers a intriguingly different perspective to the work we’ve all come to know and enjoy.

Stream the entire thing below and head to Juno for the pre-oder.