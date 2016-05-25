Stream Yung Lean Associate Bladee’s Chilly, Gorgeous Debut Album ‘Eversince’

Sweden’s Gravity Boys / Sad Boys crew strikes again today with the release of Bladee’s debut album Eversince. Flanked by WhiteArmor on production that calls to mind shimmering crystal palaces and stark glacial landscapes, Bladee croons his way through a monster bad mood on cuts like the breakup anthem “Romeo” and the Cure-influenced new wave “Xd Out.” Eversince is a strange amalgam of modern rap, R&B, gothic, new wave, and electronic music. Imagine Depeche Mode off a Xan. Picture Japan seeing “Ghosts” in a double cup. Stream Eversince below.