Streamer Banned After “Joke” Hoping Coronavirus Kills Old and Poor People

Popular Twitch streamer Kacey “Kaceytron” Caviness, who has more than 500,000 followers and nearly 1,500 subscribers, has been banned from the service “indefinitely,” following recent incendiary comments about coronavirus made in a group chat with other streamers.

“We would leave quarantine and we would try to spread it as much as possible,” said Kaceytron, “because the world would be a better place without old and poor people.”

Kaceytron characterized the comments as an “insensitive comment” in a tweet about the suspension, saying she does not “condone hatred towards any person and it was a poor reflection of my character.” She told VICE Games she’s already appealed the suspension, and hopes Twitch will only ban her for 30 days.

I've been indefinitely suspended because of an insensitive comment I made lastweek. I don't condone hatred towards any person and it was a poor reflection of my character. I'm just trying to take this all in right now. I ask that my audience please remain calm and rational. pic.twitter.com/EOu0pn4vF8 — kaceytron (@kaceytron) March 17, 2020

“This happened last week, before tensions had escalated and a national emergency was declared,” said Kaceytron to VICE Games.

“It was just me making a sarcastic comment as a means of coping with my own frustration,” they added.

The comment falls in line with past attempts at humor from the streamer.

In the past, Twitch has allowed its biggest stars to come back, despite egregious acts that suggest harsher penalties. In 2019, Dr Disrespect streamed live from an E3 bathroom and was banned from Twitch and E3, but was allowed to return to Twitch after only two weeks.

