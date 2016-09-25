Amoebic Street Art Breaks Out Across a Tenement Building

Lodz, Poland is suffering from an outbreak, though not of the infectious sort: the city recently has fallen prey to a multi-hued, virus-like 3D mural. The work is a sprawling public display which unfolds itself across one of Lodz’s most public-facing tenement buildings. Composed of chicken wire and UV-proof, kite material, the piece, Hyperbolic, is the work of Crystal Wagner. The American artist and her team crafted the astounding, graphic art piece in partner with UNIQA Art Lodz. As the curator Michal Bieżyński describes it, the piece creates “the impression of ‘devouring’ different elements of architecture and street infrastructure.”

Bieżyński goes on to share what it took to find just the right space for Hyperbolic: “I’m really glad that we’ve found the perfect location for that installation—directly on Piotrkowska street (the city center of Lodz) with the great exposition for the citizens. The Art Nouveau style and grey color of the façade seem to be perfect background for the very colorful and abstractive piece of art.”

In an artist statement, Lodz speaks about the aesthetic of her piece: “I am interested in the dialog between architecture and organic forms and structures found in nature. It is a hybrid born of the modern and exotic landscapes that investigates through juxtaposition and context our relationship with our cultivated spaces/structures and our relationship with the natural world.”

A close-up detail of the making of Hyperbolic

To see more from mural work in Lodz, click here, and from artist Crystal Wagner, visit here.

