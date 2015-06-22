Street Artist Draws Subtle Illusions on Folded Paper



Images via @HuskMitNavn.

The urban artist HuskMitNavn just needs a piece of paper, a couple of folds and a drawing composed of two planes to illustrate an entertaining scene. Think of the two frames of a comic that tell a joke or situation, this distinctive style animates the punchline.

He says, “It’s something I do rather than watch reality shows on TV. Or when I have a 15-minute break in the studio.”

The Danish illustrator works both on paper and in the street, always creating works of visual depth. When painting street art, he looks to make his pieces as if floating on a shadow and also how they fit in on the facades and shapes of buildings. He tries to take advantage of the forms of support to create his visual affects through drawing. In his folded paper series and the street art he makes, he is constantly looking to create humor in his pieces.

Check out more examples of his “paper hobby” below:

See more of HuskMitNavn’s work on his website.

