Invader Invaded Tanzania with Street Art

Street artist Invader has traded his typical canvas of densely populated urban city walls for the open, arid plains of Tanzania’s central plateau. Tanzania is the latest “level” in Space Invaders, a global urban art movement and IRL arcade game inspired by Taito’s beloved 8-bit video game of the same name. Over the past 17 years, Invader has traveled with his trusted team through nearly 100 cities, producing over 3,000 pieces, and tracking his “score” on his website.

As documented on his Instagram, Invader pixelated Tanzania’s stark landscapes and iconic wildlife in his signature tiled murals. In lieu of city streets and blank building walls, the 8-bit images are inserted into the surrounded scenery by hand and stones. With comic juxtaposition, a tiled joins a tower of his fellows and a digitized lion lurks in an empty plain. He even collaborated with Portuguese graffiti artist Vhils, a.k.a., Alexandre Farto, to create a dancer carved in stone wearing an African mask.

Once the Tanzania “invasion” is complete, according to his usual procedure, Invader will score each of his pieces on a scale from 10 to 100. The final tally will be recorded under the “World Invasion” section of the artist’s website. As with any gamer worth his salt, Invader’s objective in Tanzania is to beat the level and get the highest score he possibly can.

Check out Invader's invasions in Tanzania below

