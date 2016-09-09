Street Chant Gift Us a Parting Video Before Their Indefinite Hiatus

We were bummed to hear that Auckland’s Street Chant are calling it a day, or at least an indefinite hiatus. We’ve long admired both their sass when it comes to writing loud hooky melodies and their approach to the local and international music industry.

From their much lauded, New Zealand Music Award-winning debut Means, there has been a lot of expectation placed on the three-piece, but over the last half-decade they’ve played the game on their own terms. Numerous international tour supports and appearances at SXSW, CMJ and Big Sound have placed them under the spotlight but it seems the band have always been more comfortable playing with the DIY punk spirit of their early days.

To coincide with a number of national farewell shows, the band have just launched the video for “Melbourne”, the final single from their second album Hauora.

It’s a rather domesticated affair as the camera follows the three around a nicely furnished house as singer and guitarist Emily Edrosa sings of relationships formed and fractured from across the Tasman Sea.

We really hope that their hiatus is just that as the music ‘biz’ needs more bands like Street Chant.

Catch Street Chant at these shows:

Sep 9 – Queenstown at Sherwood

Sep 10 – Dunedin at the Attic

Sep 16 – Auckland at Whammy

Sep 23 – Tauranga at the Hop House

Sep 24 – Wellington at Valhalla

‘Hauora’ is available now through Arch Hill/Flying Nun.