Street Fighter 6 Brings Fan-Favorite Final Fantasy 7 Character To The Game

Street Fighter 6 released back in 2023, but the fighting game is still going strong. The next year of content is about to kick off and it includes one of Final Fantasy’s most iconic brawlers.

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Final Fantasy made a huge splash at Summer Game Fest and was the subject of an extended mic drop moment that revealed the upcoming game’s title (Final Fantasy VII Revelations), the first gameplay footage, and the release window. Shortly before The FF7 portion of the event began, Street Fighter 6 took over the stage with a surprise Final Fantasy collab announcement.

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Rumors about Tifa coming to Street Fighter 6 started swirling ahead of the Summer Game Fest events and fans now have official confirmation. Street Fighter 6 released a new trailer to celebrate the upcoming Year 4 content and the new roster of fighters confirms Tifa, along with Yasmine, Arjun, and Bosch.

In addition to Tifa appearing, Street Fighter 6 also hinted that there will be some kind of new combat mechanic related to Final Fantasy, as well. The game’s director Takayuki Nakayama explained that, “We cannot show it today, but we have updated an iconic Final Fantasy element for the battle experience.”

Players will have to wait and see what this element will be, but it seems likely it could be inspired by Limit Breaks, Materia, ATB, or even Summons. There is plenty of inspiration that could be foundf in Final Fantasy’s combat systems.

The Year 4 Character and Ultimate passes are now on sale. Players can purchase the content in-game and they will receive access to each character as they release through the coming summer, autumn, winter, and spring.

The Year 4 roster features iconic special guest Tifa from the FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Series, brand new fighters Yasmine and Arjun, and the second protagonist of World Tour, Bosch.

Here are the estimated release windows for each of Year 4 fighters in Street Fighter 6:

Yasmine – Summer 2026

Arjun – Autumn 2026

Tifa – Early 2027

Bosch – Spring 2027

Yasmine will release on August 3, and the team will have much more to share on each new character in the near future.

As each new fighter arrives, it will be very interesting to see how they shake up the metagame and what sort of unique abilities they bring to the table. Street Fighter 6 has had strong sales and has an engaged community, so it should be exciting to see what sort of growth the game has over the coming year as this content arrives.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Street Fighter 6 and what is ahead in the game’s fourth year.

Street Fighter 6 is available now on consoles and PC via Steam. The Year 4 passes are on sale now and characters will drop over the coming months.