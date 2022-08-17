Street-Style Tteokbokki Recipe

Serves 6
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
for the sauce:
⅔ cup|160 ml sesame oil
⅔ cup|160 ml soy sauce
¾ cup|170 grams cane sugar
¾ cup|85 grams gochugaru
6 tablespoons|120 grams gochujang
25 garlic cloves, minced
6 scallions, thinly sliced
pinch finely ground black pepper
for the rice cakes:
42 ounces|1200 grams tteokbokki-style stick-shaped rice cakes
6 large eggs, at room temperature
¼ cup|60 ml vegetable oil
6 ounces|170 grams pork belly, thinly sliced into 1-inch pieces
pinch of granulated sugar
3 cups|710 ml sauce
4 scallions, thinly sliced
pinch of chili threads, optional
DIRECTIONS
- Make the sauce: Mix all of the ingredients and ¾ cup|180 ml water in a large mixing bowl until the sugar has dissolved. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Make the rice cakes: Make sure the rice cakes are not stuck together and place in a large bowl. Cover with warm water and soak for 15 minutes, then drain.
- Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high. Add the eggs and cook for 6 to 7 minutes, then, using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl of ice water. Leave in the water for at least 10 minutes, or until cool enough to handle, then peel.
- Heat half of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over high. Add half of the pork belly and cook until lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-high, sprinkle a pinch of sugar, then add half of the rice cakes and cook, tossing into an even layer. Let sit for 1 to 2 minutes until lightly toasted, then toss again. Once crispy, add half of the sauce, tossing to coat the rice cakes in the sauce. Repeat with the remaining oil, pork belly, rice cakes, and sauce. Divide among 6 plates and garnish with the scallions. Halve the eggs lengthwise and place on top of each bowl, then sprinkle with the chili threads and enjoy.
