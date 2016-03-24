Streets By VICE: Atlanta

Streets By VICE: Ponce de Leon is a documentary on one of Atlanta’s most iconic streets. The episode traces the street’s history from its time as the unofficial dividing line between Atlanta’s white and black neighborhoods to its current place as the cultural melting pot that defines the new Atlanta. Host Akil Gibbons gets dressed in his Sunday best to visit a service at Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. He also drops by the home of Juanita Abernathy, one of the last surviving original civil rights leaders and wife of famed Ralph Abernathy, Martin Luther King’s closest friend and advisor.

The episode also dives into Atlanta’s history as a hip-hop mecca, sitting down with Zaytoven, one of the architects of modern day trap, before heading to The Fox Theater to interview Rico Wade and Ray Murray—two thirds of Organized Noize and members of the Dungeon Family collective. And, of course, any documentary on Ponce De Leon wouldn’t be complete without a trip to The Clermont Lounge for an interview with the strip club’s most famous dancer, Blondie.