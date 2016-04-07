Streets By VICE: San Francisco

As part of our VICE Guide to San Francisco, Streets By VICE: Market Street is a new documentary on one of San Francisco’s most iconic streets. Hosted by Karley Sciortino, the episode traces the street’s history from its time as the entry point for new immigrants to San Francisco to its rich history at the center of the the gay liberation movement. The episode also tackles everything from the tech boom that has taken over San Francisco to the city’s increasingly visible homeless issue. Streets By VICE: Market Street also dives into the Bay Area’s history as a hip-hop mecca, sitting down with SF legend Andre Nickatina at the Warfield Theater to talk about the history of Fillmore District.