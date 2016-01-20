Streets by VICE: Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

Sunset Boulevard has become shorthand for what Los Angeles represents in the collective imagination. But LA is more than just the generic fame and affluence depicted on TV and film. It’s a gigantic, diverse, and complicated city, divided into disparate neighborhoods. To really know it, you have to travel the entire expanse from east to west, across the glitz and grit of a series of colliding communities.

In this episode of Streets by VICE, we drive down Sunset, stopping at venues along the way to talk to native Angelenos about the economic and cultural influences that have defined their neighborhoods.