Streetwalkers of the 70s Star in Douze’s Sleazy Disco Throwback

New York in the 1970s was a notoriously shady scene. It was to that backdrop of drugs, violence, and sex that disco, dance music’s bejeweled progenitor, first took hold and electronic music culture was born.



Parisian producer Douze has teamed up with vocalist Lawrence LT Thompson, who also directed the video, in crafting a sonic homage to the era with the track “Friday Night.” The accompanying video is one part porno, one part sociological archive as it shows footage of women of the night walking the streets.

