The Best Streetwear Furniture and Designer Decor (Yeah, Some is Supreme)

The crossroads where streetwear and fashion brands intersect with home decor is quite the magical place—and a surprisingly well-stocked subset for streetwear culture, with everything from Dime welcome mats to a Supreme x SMEG mini fridge. But we like to subtly mix our extra-wavy streetwear decor in with our already impeccably adorned abode. Graphic Supreme pillows that clash with our velvet sofa? Gross. A pair of Prada chopsticks, strategically tucked in a drawer to pull out when we have friends over to catch up over sushi? Hot.

We’ve gone ahead and scoured all the corners of the web, even the really dusty ones, and found the coolest home-goods pieces from the hottest streetwear brands so you never have to turn your swag off, even when you shut your eyes and go to bed.

The best furniture from streetwear brands

You may think Neighborhood’s graphic folding bench is only for outdoor use, and I say, you need to start thinking outside the box, jabroni. The clean design of this bench makes it a cool accent piece for any office or even as bedroom seating, stashed beneath a window, ready to be popped open for friends and impromptu guests alike.

Just so everybody knows: The Carhartts are on. We’re putting our Carhartts on everything, and that includes desks “Tactical Field Offices”. It’s a collapsible table, crafted in collaboration with outdoor gear label Helinox, with a 15-liter side cargo bag in iconic Carhartt camo, so you can stow your work, your tech, or your brew. Who said your “work from home” had to be indoors?

If you really wanna spiff up the place, in true father, son, and House of Gucci style, this so-cool-you-almost-can’t-look-directly-at-it black lacquered wood and mirror dresser is the pinnacle of understated glamor. Subtle Gucci logos adorn the brass hardware, that really give proof to the saying, “money talks, wealth whispers.”

A Wassily chair is a perfect representation of timeless modern design—add a bit of leopard-print flair, courtesy of this rare Supreme collab currently available on the art and antique site 1stDibs, and you’ll have double the bragging rights.

You love to party, but want a home that is sophisticated during the day, but ready for festivities when the sun goes down. (Is this the “business in the front, party in the back” of interior design philosophies?) Let me introduce you to the ultimate cuddle-puddle-inducing, Jean Paul Gaultier for Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa. I guarantee you, no one will ever walk in and say, “Oh, we have that sofa—it’s from Pottery Barn, right?”

Does anything go harder than a sexy, worn-in leather Diesel sofa? Absolutely not. This is the Sons of Anarchy, tree-splitting himbo from TikTok realized in couch form. When I say leather furniture is a panty-dropper, I mean it.

This Off-White stool is a great accent piece—you can even use it as a desk chair or side table until an extra seat is needed. It’s 100% polyethylene (which is waterproof), so you technically could use it outdoors too (though, you’ve got to have a whole lot of “rich guy energy” to use a nearly-$800 stool as outdoor furniture).

The best rugs and mats from streetwear brands

This Brain Dead rug speaks to our soul, man. Peace, love and anarchy is 2022’s live, laugh, love and there’s no better way to express yourself than via a super-soft 100% cotton rug to shock greet your guests upon entering your lovely home.

There’s really not much more to say about Carhartt’s incredible glizzy-inspired door mat, aside from pass the Heinz, please.

When someone steps onto your doorstep, you want to tell them This is a *cool * house, not a strict one. You can keep your shoes on (if you must) as long as you wipe them on our very chill and wavy welcome mat.

Own a piece of design history from a dearly departed GOAT with this legendary Virgil Abloh x IKEA receipt rug from the designer’s first capsule collection with the furniture behemoth. Truly nothing cooler, IMHO, and it’s surprisingly less than $350.

For all the baddies, nostalgic for their Roxy rugs: Fill the gaping hole in your heart with a Marc Jacobs Heaven rabbit rug that gives off the same early 2000s iMac/lime-green-inflatable-sofa vibes.

The best kitchenware from streetwear brands

I have decided that by far the sexiest Supreme-collab flex is the Supreme x Lodge cast iron skillet. If you take me home and promise to make me crêpes in it the next morning, it’s on.

The best part of waking up is absolutely obliterating an oat milk latte in a bright pink Stray Rats glass mug.

If you want to set the freshest table this side of Sandra Lee, honey you need to start off with some Off-White x Ginori Italian porcelain plates. The traditional style gets a streetwear update with the brand’s logo etched in graffiti.

We’re not telling you how to host a dinner party, but—for the sake of discussion—these Iguana dinner plates from Alltimers are inspiring us to serve our friends heaping plates of pasta, and insist they “Mangia!”, even though you’ve never been to Italy.

Don’t forget to keep an eye on your hydration with some constantly flowing cold water, served in the OG of everyday luxury, Supreme x Duralex glasses (that, as an added bonus, are quite hard to break).

Nothing like an after-dinner hot bev, so keep the drinks and conversation flowing while serving your guests a damn fine cuppa out of Acne’s Grecian, horoscope tea sets.

You don’t want to drip shmaltz all over your ‘fit while you’re cooking—make sure you protect yourself with a Bape-ron, in thick cotton-canvas, with tons of pockets for stashing tools.

How do you improve upon a happy hour marg? Pour it into a Carhartt lounge glass, turn on some tunes, and pretend you’re in Mexico.

The best bedding, blankets, and pillows from streetwear brands

Nothing screams streetwear more than bed sheets printed with literal dirt! Bring the great indoors to you, without worrying about mosquitoes biting your ankle every time you have an itch.

I am having it formally written into my will: When I die, I want to be buried in this picnic blanket. This 100% cotton throw from Perks and Mini gives me such 90s, Frasurbane-nostalgia, but instead of cats or whatever, it’s a gorgeous feast.

We’re all thinking it—now you don’t even have to say it. Let this skate brand express exactly how (we’re all) feeling by accenting your sofa with a couple of these amazing striped throw-pillows from Tired Skateboards, and they’ll certainly get the vibe.

The best candles and fragrances from streetwear brands

There’s nothing like offering your houseguests some deep existential thoughts to ponder while you’re visiting the powder room, as offered by this New Order-inspired Noah soap—plus, an incentive to wash your hands never hurts.

For the scented candle connoisseur, everybody’s favorite entry-level luxury denim brand A.P.C. makes sexy votives in three “mysterious hot boy” scents that are great for covering up the smell of burnt pizza rolls and last night’s microwave popcorn.

If you’re more of an incense freak, may we suggest upping your burn-time with a hyphy chamber? We’re a little scared of WTAPS monolith (in a good way), which will give extra spooky vibes when fragrance smoke is wafting out of it.

For a more playful burner, when you insert incense into Carhartt WIP’s boob-tube chamber, it looks like an old school antenna (remember those?). Cop matching cold-incense sticks from the brand, made in collaboration with the Japanese label Kuumba. The scent itself was made exclusively for Carhartt WIP, and each stick burns for 60 minutes—roughly as long as an episode of your current Netflix obsession.

Just remember, even if you’re a diehard hypebeast, a chicly decorated apartment is always a MASSIVE turn-on.

