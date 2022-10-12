Streetwear for Dogs Is Out of Control and We Love It

Streetwear is for the streets (at least, it started that way), so, by proxy and tradition, why shouldn’t streetwear be for our dogs—those who hit the streets the hardest? Such is the logic we’re using to justify our intrigue of Pupreme hoodies and prêt-à-porter “Cartiarf” dog bones, which all seem bananas, because they definitely are—but then again, that full-throttle energy and unleashed joy is what we loved about streetwear in the first place. This is a corner of fashion where there is room to play… so why not go fetch?

These days, “streetwear” isn’t limited to Supreme bags or Rick Owens athleisurewear; The Brands have expanded to all kinds of new lines outside the walk-in closet. There are even streetwear candles, beckoning us to burn effigies of Air Force 1s in honor of Nelly, who will continue to sell us Lay’s Flamin’ Hot Chips, all while our furry friends nap in their four-legged jumpsuits atop high-design, mid-century mod pet furniture. This is where we are.

And after two or so high-key shitty pandemic-adjacent years where we’ve been kept emotionally afloat by our pets, damn right we’re smashing that “buy now” button for an Bark-White raincoat for our terrier, and a flame leash that looks like it was designed by Guy Fieri. Dabbling thine paws in dog streetwear doesn’t have to feel like full A$AP Rocky cosplay (although, go for it). Some of the following pieces are more statement-making than others; a steel, Cuban chain leash and a Death Row bandana add a subtle touch of flair, while an Adidog jumpsuit says, “My other other chew toy is your JUUL. Now walk me to Aimé Leon Dore for a poo.”

“DOG” c/o Fresh Pawz

For our streetwear layfolk and Virgil Abloh (RIP) lovers alike, this Off-Off White raincoat is one of the chicest and more understated fits of the bunch for your pup. This is the rainy season, after all, and Fresh Pawz is one of thee coolest dog streetwear companies out there; the Black-owned pet accessories company (there are many!) is constantly doing cool collaborations we wish we could wear (TBH, nothing is stopping us from wearing its Spongebob Squarepants collab leashes).

For a workwear look

Alas, Carhartt WIP (Work In Pup) does not exist yet. But the long-loved brand of workers, rappers, and skaters alike does *see* you, and humbly offers up this “chore coat” for your dog whilst it walks or saws lumber. Pair it with a hunter orange Carhartt leash for a subtle pop of color.

Because your dog is an Adonis

…and should glitter thusly, under the springtime sun. Aside from being practical (this chain leash will, ideally, last you forever), this most necessary accessory adds a touch of bling that’s perfect for dogs, cats, lizards, whatever.

Ska kids, rejoice

This Fresh Pawz staple is usually sold out for obvious reasons: It has us feeling like it’s 1990-something, Tragic Kingdom just came out, AOL is on dial-up, and that we have multiple suspender options in our closets for matching this leash.

Stroll to Flavortown

First, we turned our home into Flavortown with a selection of totally awesome Camaro-esque beds and frosted tip hair dye kits. Now, we’re taking Guy Fieri-core to the streets with this harness.

If your dog can also skate

Here’s the plan: Learn a tandem skate routine with your Bichon Frise to some Diana Ross. Wear matching streetwear hoodies in homage to the OG-skate streetwear lords at Supreme. Bring the act to Venice Beach. Go viral. Die happy (or, hopefully, at least rich).

…Or is a fuckboi

When you go out of town, your dog is without a doubt ordering bottle service at the club. They’ll look fully dripped-out in a “Pawlenciaga” hoodie with a bottle of Clase Azul to match.

Throw ‘em a bone

Specifically, a Chewy Vuitton. Or perhaps a Cartiarf plushy bone, if you really want to sweep your Labrador off its paws.

Literal hype beasts

You love to get a fit off, and so does your furry friend. Make sure they are on your level with designer dog-wear. They can match whatever style and vibe you’re going for. Are you thinking something ”bad n’ boujee” in a Versace robe, perhaps? Maybe you’ll be hitting the streets of Harajuku in Bape or Moschino? Hell, there’s even options perfect for a pet-friendly rave—if that’s your their type of dog park.

Add a little knitwear

We have never been this jealous of a dog before. Why the hell do these designer sweaters look better on our four-legged friends than us? From Ashley Williams’ patchwork piece to the classic Thom Browne stripes, it’s hard to deny these fashionable pieces hit just as hard on a pet-sized scale. As far as sweaters are concerned, you don’t need to curate your own dog-sized iteration of Dover Street Market to know that keeping a great selection of knitwear in rotation is a must, regardless of breed. That said, if you’re locking in a sophisticated “uptown” look for your pooch, might we suggest a classic cashmere cardigan from noted dog-lover Thom Browne?

This is your movie

Really stupid, and really perfect for the Gene Kelly-esque, light drizzle dance number we’ve been practicing with our greyhound in our favorite lucid dreams. Pair this one with the Off-White-inspired raincoat, and make it a reality.

Wishing you and your hypebeast a happy spring.

