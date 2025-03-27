Stressed Out Parents Are Attending ‘Tantrum Parties’

Kids often get a lot of shit for throwing tantrums, but maybe they’re onto something.

Julia Stepowska, a mother herself, certainly thought so. In fact, she started an entire business dedicated to parents who want to throw their own tantrums. Because let’s face it: we can all use an outlet for our rage.

Thus, Tantrum Party was born.

“The idea of the Tantrum Party was inspired by talking to mothers about how our children have no fear or inhibitions in expressing their raw emotions—and we wish we could do that too,” Stepowska, who is also a coach, breathworker, and facilitator of mothers’ circles, told Kidspot. “Maybe not in the middle of the supermarket, but somewhere safe where we could really feel it out.”

“Tantrum Party is an opportunity to get out of your head and into your body, so you can move heavy energy but also practice being present and connected with your internal world in a fun and supportive way,” she continued.

Basically, a group of parents gather together in a circle to quite literally release their inhibitions, as well as anger, frustration, and rage.

“We got up on our feet and did some angry dancing to some really good music, like we were at a rave or something,” Stepowska told Kidspot. “I suggested movements like punching the air, shaking out our hair and stomping feet, but really each person did whatever movement felt right for them.”

She said that everyone seemed to feel lighter afterward, wearing bright grins after letting it all out.

“You can tell they have really enjoyed reconnecting with themselves and with each other,” she said.

I’m not a mom yet, but I could definitely use an outlet for my own negative energy. I think we all can today—though many of us are taught that it’s “wrong” to express anger or other negative emotions.

“A lot of adults grew up believing their emotional response was a bad thing,” Stepowska said. “People can train their bodies to allow emotions to flow, rather than thinking of them as a threat.”

So if you and your friends or loved ones are searching for a way to blow off steam, maybe same some money on the rage room and throw your own tantrum party instead.