Stripping, Twerking, and Feminism at the Miss Juggalette Beauty Pageant

The stereotypical portrait of a Juggalo involves face paint, Faygo, and Insane Clown Posse (whose latest album, The Marvelous Missing Link: Found is out now.) But within the outsider community of the ICP fans, female Juggalos are even more marginalized.

That is until three years ago, when the Juggalettes reclaimed the annual Miss Juggalette Beauty Pageant. Formerly hosted by porn star Ron Jeremy, who would inevitably turn the event into a nude bacchanal, the pageant has been taken over by Lette’s Respect, a feminist movement within the community.

While there’s still nudity involved, it now rewards women of all different body types for their talents. Some girls rap, other strip, and a few sing rock songs. How have the Juggalettes built a 21st century beauty pageant within the male-dominated Juggalo culture? Broadly traveled to the pageant at the Gathering of the Juggalos to find out.