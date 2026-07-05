Stuck Feeling Anxious? These 7 Values Can Help You Feel Grounded Again.

When I’m in a particularly low or dark mental health state, I often find that realigning with my values is the only way out. Not only does this help ground me in my sense of self, but it also reminds me of what’s most important in life. In fact, many therapists rely on values-based approaches to help clients.

“As a therapist who specializes in treating anxiety disorders and using ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy), I use values-based work a lot in my work,” Joanna Hardis, LISW-S, cognitive behavioral therapist, and author of Just Do Nothing: A Paradoxical Guide to Getting Out of Your Way, told VICE. “I don’t think there are specific values that lend themselves to anxiety recovery; it’s whatever is important to a specific person.”

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While this list is just a starting point, it might help inspire you to define your own values that you can lean on during hard times. Here are seven values that might help along your mental health journey.

1. Connection

One of the most underrated values in life is connection. When we’re able to emotionally, intellectually, spiritually, or even physically connect with another person, we tend to feel less alone in our struggles.

“Social support can be incredibly helpful when we’re feeling overwhelmed,” Dr. Lily Kaufmann, licensed clinical psychologist specializing in trauma and anxiety, told VICE. “We can turn to someone we trust for direct support with what we’re feeling, which will help us feel loved and cared for. Alternatively, we can engage with social activities as a way to increase enjoyment and reduce the impact of anxiety.”

“With values-based work, behavior is aligned with their values so that becomes the biggest thing in the room,” adds Hardis. “Being present with others is a really common North Star.”

2. Adventure

When you’re trapped in an anxious cycle or a deep shame spiral, it’s hard to remember the positives in life. However, I find that adventure helps me get out of my routine and comfort zone, opening me up to new perspectives, experiences, and opportunities for gratitude and wonder.

“People who value adventure are willing to get out there and have new experiences, even if they feel anxious,” Kaufmann says. “Putting ourselves in new situations increases resilience by showing us that just because we feel anxious doesn’t mean there will be a catastrophe. The more we do this, the less impactful anxiety becomes, and the more empowered we will feel.”

3. Flexibility

As someone with severe OCD, it took me years of therapy to become more flexible and less rigid in my fear-based, proactive routines. But once I learned the value of flexibility, I began to prioritize it more.

“When someone is struggling with an anxiety disorder, their thinking is often rigid and binary (e.g black and white thinking, all or nothing, either/or thinking),” Hardis explains. “One of the goals of therapy is to broaden thinking to be more flexible and ‘in the grey areas.’”

4. Intimacy

While intimacy can certainly trigger anxiety in many people, it can also help heal and soothe the mind, body, and soul—especially when developed with the right people.

“One of the goals of treatment is learning how to be vulnerable and take risks in different kinds of relationships, because they often want intimacy but are terrified of rejection/making a mistake/failing,” says Hardis.

If you value intimacy, you might consider more ways of putting yourself out there and deepening your connection to others, pushing against fear and insecurity.

5. Compassion

One of the most important values I’ve had to develop for myself is compassion. It’s easy to practice compassion toward others, but when you battle your mental health, it’s often difficult to show yourself the same empathy, kindness, and gentleness.

“Treating yourself the way you might treat a loved one in a moment of high anxiety creates an opportunity for self-soothing, helping to calm the nervous system, Kaufmann points out.

“Practicing self-compassion can also limit additional suffering by circumventing judgment, blame, or other emotional responses to the anxiety, all of which tend to make us feel worse.”

6. Community

Beyond one-on-one connections and friendships, community is essential for our mental health. Feeling a sense of belonging and support from like-minded individuals can be incredibly healing.

“This could be a recovery community, service to others, which is a great way for anxious people to get out of their heads (and not have it be the biggest thing in the room) or broadening their identity,” says Hardis.

7. Nature

Don’t underestimate the power of nature and connecting with the world around you.

“Studies have shown that spending time in nature reduces stress and anxiety,” says Kaufmann. “Being mindful of our surroundings, slowing down, and breathing in fresh air all go a long way toward quieting an activated nervous system.”