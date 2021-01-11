Student Asks Girl Out on a Date With Google Forms

Asking someone out on a date can be terrifying, especially when you’re one to be devastatingly humiliated by rejection. So some turn to pick-up lines, others to online dating. But this student in Malaysia tried a new technique — Google Forms.

On Jan. 2, 21-year-old Aufa Dini sent his friend Susila Nabila Supardi, nicknamed Bella, 20, a link to a special form he created. It opens with a SpongeBob meme. The first question: “Can I take you out on a date?”

“I was really nervous and didn’t want to make it [the form] too serious,” Dini told VICE.

The second question asked Supardi where she would like to go on the date — a cafe, the mall, the zoo, the park, or to his place to watch a movie.

“I was shocked. I never expected a Google Form to be asked out on a date, but I feel very touched that he put in the effort,” Supardi told VICE.

She posted screenshots of the form and her reaction to it on Twitter on Jan. 2 and as of writing, the tweet has over 22,000 retweets and nearly 90,000 likes.

Both based in Malaysia, Dini and Supardi initially planned to go to the zoo the next day but because of rainy weather, they went to the aquarium instead. The two were friends on social media prior to their date and Dini told VICE that he had been crushing on Supardi for about two weeks before finally asking her out.

“I was really nervous to ask her out since I’m quite an introvert. I didn’t expect her to say yes but when she did, I was so happy,” he said.

Dini refused to go the old-fashioned route of calling or texting and instead used Google Forms with the hopes of impressing Supardi.

“[When I wanted to ask her out], I was being bombarded by Google Form assignments from other classmates. So, I was like ‘Google Form seems like a fun way to ask her out,’” he said.

“If you wanna ask a girl out on a date, go for extra!” Supardi said. “Us girls mostly look for the effort.”