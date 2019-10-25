Student in Mumbai Arrested for Editing Girl’s Face Onto Porn and Threatening to Share It

Finding yourself photoshopped onto online porn can range from terrifying to traumatising. Without doing anything, you can suddenly find yourself on the brink of public shame. But a recent story from Mumbai suggests police might be able to help if you ever find yourself in a similar situation.

A 20-year-old student has been arrested by the Mumbai police for doctoring the photo of a young girl, using it in an obscene video and threatening to circulate it, NDTV reports.

On Thursday, October 24, officials said the girl noticed that a photo from her Instagram account was used in an obscene video by an unidentified account.

The anonymous account then sent the video to her with a series of vulgar messages, and threatened to share it online if she did not follow his orders.

The girl went to report the incident to Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station on October 9, resulting in the police arresting the student on October 23. Investigations found that he had done this to two other girls as well.

Deepfake videos are becoming an increasing problem around the world. Deepfake—an AI-driven technique used to combine and superimpose existing images and videos onto source images or videos—is worrisome, and women are the subject of virtually all deepfake porn online.

While Twitter is working on a policy to help fight deepfakes, scientists are working out ways to catch image and video manipulators as well. Some places, like California, are actively fighting this growing problem by banning them entirely. But places like India—where fake news often spreads quickly and where people have even been killed from misinformation—haven’t quite caught up. The cops and law will need to act faster to contain the scary issue of deepfakes.

