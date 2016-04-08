Some Teens in New Jersey Got Busted Playing a Nazi Beer Pong Game



A group of New Jersey teenagers are in deep shit after playing a Nazi-inspired version of beer pong, NJ.com reports.

Earlier this week, some students from Princeton High School were caught posting Snapchat photos of the drinking game, which they dubbed either “Holocaust Pong” or “Alcoholocaust.” The two teams allegedly took on the roles of Jews vs. Nazis, and arranged their cups into the shapes of swastikas and Jewish stars. Apparently, the team of Jews could use a rule called “Anne Frank,” which involved hiding one of their cups from the opposing team.

Jamaica Ponder, a 17-year-old Princeton High student, took to her blog after photos surfaced on social media and condemned her fellow classmates, writing, “If this is the joke, if this is supposed to be funny—well then you’ll have to excuse me because I simply cannot drink to that.”

Princeton High School Superintendent Steve Cochrane told AP that the district will be discussing the incident with the students and their parents.

“I am deeply upset that some of our students chose to engage in a drinking game with clearly anti-Semitic overtones and to broadcast their behavior over social media,” Cochrane said in a statement.

UPDATE 4/8/16: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the teens made the game up. Turns out some other terrible people invented it a while ago.