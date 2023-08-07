A Bunch of Wild Hollywood Memorabilia Is Up for Auction Right Now

There are a lot of props from films that I’d simply love to have in my house, like Frank Booth’s gas tank from Blue Velvet, Hattori Hanzo’s sword from Kill Bill, or literally anything from The Lord of the Rings. As we all know, the best part about watching movies is seeing all the cool stuff that we can’t do or have in our normal lives; if life was a movie, I’d have made like Matthew McConaughey long ago and simply launched myself into a black hole. (If you can set me up to do this anyway, please HMU). Anyway, for many, scoring memorabilia from Hollywood movies is a big deal, and who can blame them? Our plebeian lives are generally weak and pointless, and we really should be spending all of our time trying to have, uh, Marlon Brando’s tuxedo from The Godfather and Anthony Hopkins’ Hannibal Lecter mask from Silence of the Lambs. If those are things you care about, you can go duke it out over them on Studio Auctions, which is basically the eBay for Cool and Authentic Hollywood Stuff™.

OK, you’re definitely thinking right now, yes, I do want the shotgun from Terminator 2. But how can I know it’s real? Well, Studio Auctions claims to “vet all memorabilia through a vigorous authentication process” and to “buy any item at auction that does not sell at a price agreed to in advance,” meaning that you can be sure your film gear is real and that you’ll get it for a fair price. Thus, in the case that you’re trying to bid on the dagger that Joaquin Phoenix stabs Russell Crowe with at the end of Gladiator (sorry for the spoiler!), you can be sure that a huge nerd cinephile said it’s the real one. Or perhaps your lifelong dream is to find, uh, Professor Lupin’s wand from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. That’s a thing you can do on Studio Auctions. You can also get the car bomb detonator from Scarface and the baseball bat they kill Joe Pesci with in Casino. (Wow, so many spoilers here! While we’re at it, Bruce Willis was dead the whole time. To be clear: there’s nothing from The Sixth Sense here for auction as far as we can tell though, though—that was just a freebie.)

Or maybe you’re rich enough to buy James Rhodes’ helmet from Iron Man 3, but not creative or resourceful enough to actually make a movie (and, by proxy, memorabilia) of your own. In that case, let me provide you with a plot I just came up with from looking at the memorabilia on this website. It’s golden hour in the Midwest. Crickets are chirping. Zoom in on Main Street in Small Town, USA. Spock from Star Trek is shooting a phaser at Maximus from Gladiator, while Tom Cruise runs into the fray with two swords from The Last Samurai. We zoom in on the “Save the Clock Tower” poster from Back to the Future, and then the camera turns to show a Delorean being driven by Obi Wan Kenobi (who is waving his lightsaber out the window). Where is he going? Obi Wan and Doc Brown are trying to close the cinema multiverse they accidentally opened, which has allowed all of these characters into the same space. End scene. Then, we cut to the judge from My Cousin Vinny slamming a gavel down: Spock is being sentenced to life in prison for his crimes. The camera pans to the window, where we see the house from The Wizard of Oz flying into the sky. Why? The film ends. Wow, I am a genius. Billion dollar movie. Christopher Nolan, if you’re reading this, get at me—I also have an idea for an Oppenheimer sequel I’d love to discuss with you.

Register for Studio Auctions’ upcoming events and check out all of the memorabilia that’s soon to be available here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.