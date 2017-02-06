These Easy Cheese-Stuffed Tamales Are Hangover Killers

The world seems to have gone crazy, and we’re drinking accordingly. With that in mind, there’s a decent chance that you, too, have a headache today.

And as with any hangover—whether induced by booze or political discourse—one excellent remedy is a spicy, fatty, cheesy meal to ease the pain.

These tamales—a traditional street food of meat and cheese wrapped in masa and steamed in corn husks—are also the perfect meal for eating on purpose during normal dinner hours or as a surprise late-night snack after a few rounds of margaritas.

Chef Wesley Avila of Guerrilla Taco is here to guide you through the twists and turns of tamale-making, though there aren’t really any obstacles because people have been making them for centuries now, and they didn’t even have a microwave. You likely do, so you’re already ahead of the game.

At the end of the night, your stomach will be full of delicious cheesy, spicy, meaty tamales, and you’ll be ready to full-on party by slipping into the deep sleep that follows a feast of tequila and cornmeal.

You are what you eat, and baby, you are one hot tamale.