Stunning Photos of Michael Jordan, Ruined By Crying MJ Face

The Players’ Tribune has a wonderful gallery of Michael Jordan pictures taken and curated by legendary sports photographer Walter Iooss, Jr. You should check it out because great pictures of Michael Jordan are always worth checking out, especially when they’re not standard fare. You should also check out these photos below, because they are the very same from the Ioos, Jr. gallery, but they have been ruined, for your pleasure, with Michael Jordan’s crying face. Do enjoy.

Here is a photo of Michael Jordan, ruined by crying MJ.

This is another photo of Michael Jordan, ruined by crying MJ.

And another photo of Michael Jordan, ruined by crying MJ.

Here we have a photo of Michael Jordan, ruined by crying MJ.

In this one, we ruined a photo of Michael Jordan by photoshopping a crying MJ over his actual face.

Little change of pace, here, which is a photo of Michael Jordan, ruined by crying MJ.

A photo of Michael Jordan, ruined by crying MJ.

This is a photograph of Michael Jordan, ruined by crying MJ.

Yep.

Destroyed.

Another photo of Michael Jordan, ruined by crying MJ.

Near-sacrilege.

Why? Because.

