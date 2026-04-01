Sturgill Simpson, A.K.A. Johnny Blue Skies, Announces 2026 Tour

Sturgill Simpson, the onetime country sensation who currently performs lusty funk-rock under the moniker Johnny Blue Skies, has announced a 2026 North American tour.
The 29-date outing, dubbed Mutiny for the Masses, will see the elusive country rocker and his band the Dark Clouds supporting their critically acclaimed new album Mutiny After Midnight.
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The Mutiny for the Masses Tour will kick off in Austin, Texas on September 4. Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, British Columbia; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Nashville, Tennessee, Brooklyn, New York; and New Orleans, Louisiana are among the many outposts slated for the fall run.
The final stop of the tour will be Lexington, Kentucky on October 30. View the complete tour routing below.
Johnny Blue Skies 2026 Tour: How to get tickets
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Presale for Johnny Blue Skies’ Mutiny for the Masses tour begins Wednesday, April 8 at 10 AM local time. Johnny Blue Skies tickets go on sale only on Ticketmaster and AXS on Friday, April 10 at 10 AM local.
As for the secondary market, the Mutiny for the Masses Tour will exclusively use Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange and AXS Resale, which allows fans to resell their tickets at the original price.
Johnny Blue Skies 2026 Tour dates
09/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/06 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
09/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
09/09 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
09/13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/15 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
09/21 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
09/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
10/23 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
10/30 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena