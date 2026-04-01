Sturgill Simpson, A.K.A. Johnny Blue Skies, Announces 2026 Tour

Sturgill Simpson, the onetime country sensation who currently performs lusty funk-rock under the moniker Johnny Blue Skies, has announced a 2026 North American tour.

The 29-date outing, dubbed Mutiny for the Masses, will see the elusive country rocker and his band the Dark Clouds supporting their critically acclaimed new album Mutiny After Midnight.

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The Mutiny for the Masses Tour will kick off in Austin, Texas on September 4. Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, British Columbia; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Nashville, Tennessee, Brooklyn, New York; and New Orleans, Louisiana are among the many outposts slated for the fall run.

The final stop of the tour will be Lexington, Kentucky on October 30. View the complete tour routing below.

Johnny Blue Skies 2026 Tour: How to get tickets

Presale for Johnny Blue Skies’ Mutiny for the Masses tour begins Wednesday, April 8 at 10 AM local time. Johnny Blue Skies tickets go on sale only on Ticketmaster and AXS on Friday, April 10 at 10 AM local.

As for the secondary market, the Mutiny for the Masses Tour will exclusively use Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange and AXS Resale, which allows fans to resell their tickets at the original price.

09/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/06 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

09/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

09/09 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

09/13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/15 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

09/21 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

10/23 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena

10/30 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena