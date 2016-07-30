Style Rider: Bloodboy Needs Her Dad’s Old Socks and a Makeshift Barbershop

Bloodboy is a striking name for a musician, for sure. But self-released LA artist Lexie Papilion isn’t a boy and knows the name is definitely something that will catch an audience’s attention. The badass indie-pop newcomer first posted the song “Human Female” on her Soundcloud and now has over 200,000 listens on Spotify. And she’s done it all on her own, without record label support or radio promotion.

As Bloodboy’s career launches and she spends more time on the road, her list of necessities has grown. She filled us in on her need for crazy blazers, a barbershop kit (in case of haircuts during acid trips) and a good luck alligator claw keychain.

REAL LIFE FRASER AND A CUTE PIC OF FRASER

Fraser is my best friend and unlicensed therapist. She has only missed one show ever, but in the event that she isn’t able to make a show in the future, I have this adorable photo of her with a blowup alien to soothe me when I get hangry or nervous.



WACKY BLAZERS

I’ve gone through many a “style phase,” but the wacky blazer has been a staple for some time now. I’m ashamed to admit how many wacky blazers I have. They fuckin’ rock.



ALLIGATOR CLAW KEYCHAIN

I got this while I was on a writing trip in south Louisiana and I think it’s just about the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. I wouldn’t say I’m a superstitious person, but you know what they say: “Forget your alligator claw keychain at home and potentially summon fatal car accident/get locked out of your apartment.” It’s a risk I cannot take.



OLD DAD SOCKS

I have my dad’s actual socks because 1) I miss him all the time and 2) it almost gives me that teen skater look I love and can never pull off. The red ones have gum permanently stuck to the soles, but I’m pretty sure they’re clean.



MAKESHIFT BARBERSHOP

I am constantly ruining my professional haircuts by giving myself “little trims,” especially when I’ve overserved myself. When I was in Louisiana, I woke up one morning after a wild night of dropping acid alone and watching 8 hours of Gilligan’s Island with a rocking combo of a mullet and bowl cut. I suppose I was inspired by Bob Denver’s sideswept bangs. At any rate, the Murray’s comes into play as damage control because it’s the only thing that will hold my coarse-ass hair in place after I butcher it.

